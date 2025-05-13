LMR Partners LLP Has $9.49 Million Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,938,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938,533 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

