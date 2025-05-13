Fiduciary Trust Co Buys New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.