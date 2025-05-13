Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.32 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 36,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.73. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

