Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Down 25% – Here’s Why

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) fell 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 127,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 80,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -99.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

