Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.70 to $12.40 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $21.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($3.01). Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $48,381,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,413,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,730,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,197 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.