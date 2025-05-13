Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $495.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $515.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $466.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.10.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Baird R W cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.21.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

