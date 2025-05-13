Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Decreased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Target were worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $124.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $142.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.10. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

