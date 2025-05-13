Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.93% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth $296,000. Melia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 360,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 386,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 24,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.