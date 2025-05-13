Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Money LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 81,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.0681 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

