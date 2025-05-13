Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 432,511 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 254,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,511 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $479,597,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exelon by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,103 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,608,000 after buying an additional 3,068,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,903,000 after buying an additional 3,064,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

