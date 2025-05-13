Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) vs. Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG) Head-To-Head Survey

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) and Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Innovation Beverage Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -74.63% -2,066.36% -31.99% Innovation Beverage Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 0.00 Innovation Beverage Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eastside Distilling and Innovation Beverage Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Given Eastside Distilling’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eastside Distilling is more favorable than Innovation Beverage Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Innovation Beverage Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $10.80 million 0.00 -$7.53 million ($3.70) N/A Innovation Beverage Group $3.15 million 2.20 N/A N/A N/A

Innovation Beverage Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eastside Distilling.

Summary

Innovation Beverage Group beats Eastside Distilling on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About Innovation Beverage Group

Innovation Beverage Group (formerly Australian Boutique Spirits) is an award-winning distillery that produces a variety of brands in-house and imports global brands to sell exclusively to the Australian market through bevmart.com.au. It was recently recognized as the Australian Liqueur Distillery of the year by the Melbourne International Spirits Competition.

