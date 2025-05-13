Head-To-Head Survey: Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) versus Invizyne Technologies (NASDAQ:IZTC)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) and Invizyne Technologies (NASDAQ:IZTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cardiff Oncology and Invizyne Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Invizyne Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 336.36%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Invizyne Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $683,000.00 267.86 -$41.44 million ($0.94) -2.93 Invizyne Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Invizyne Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Invizyne Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiff Oncology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Invizyne Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -6,238.17% -73.97% -60.40% Invizyne Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Invizyne Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Invizyne Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Invizyne Technologies Inc. is a cell-free enzyme-based biomanufacturing technology company. It redefining biomanufacturing by leveraging cell-free, multi-step, enzyme-based systems to efficiently transform natural or renewable resources into highly sought after biochemicals. Invizyne Technologies Inc. is based in Monrovia, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.