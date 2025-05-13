Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Affimed Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AFMD opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

