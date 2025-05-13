SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,507. This represents a 79.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $5,787,296.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,160,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,868,356. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

