111’s (YI) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.
111 Stock Performance
Shares of 111 stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47. 111 has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $14.10.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $527.14 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 111
About 111
111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.
