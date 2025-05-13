111’s (YI) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

111 Stock Performance

Shares of 111 stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47. 111 has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Get 111 alerts:

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $527.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 111

About 111

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 111 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in 111 during the first quarter worth $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 111 by 43,619.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 305,339 shares in the last quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd bought a new position in 111 during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in 111 during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. 21.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.