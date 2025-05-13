A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given Hold (C) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their hold (c) rating on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.69. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 15,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in A. O. Smith by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

