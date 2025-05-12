Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC cut its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,341,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,167 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,059,000 after purchasing an additional 363,394 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,280,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,245,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,914 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,022,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,464 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.31. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

