Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Equinix were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 243,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $864.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $825.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $894.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.11.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,167 shares of company stock worth $6,658,536 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

