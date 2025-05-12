Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,404,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 463,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474 shares during the period. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $47.51 on Monday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

