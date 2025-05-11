Gen Wealth Partners Inc Sells 167 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gen Wealth Partners Inc lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 307,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,426,000 after purchasing an additional 166,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emmett Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $169.61 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.93 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.92 and its 200 day moving average is $141.12.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

