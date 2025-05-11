Interval Partners LP Has $150.81 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,078 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises about 3.0% of Interval Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $150,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 472,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after buying an additional 106,187 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 33,051 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMC opened at $269.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.17.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. Wolfe Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

