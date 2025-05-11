Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Announces Earnings Results

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 184.93% and a negative return on equity of 48.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Trading Up 25.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPID opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $133.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

