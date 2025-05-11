Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 34,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 112,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

