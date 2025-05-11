American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.10 and last traded at $77.10. Approximately 50 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

American Biltrite Trading Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58.

American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($53.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Biltrite had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter.

About American Biltrite

American Biltrite Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications.

