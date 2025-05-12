Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $169.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

