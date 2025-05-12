Contrasting Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirax-Sarco Engineering and Industria de Diseño Textil”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirax-Sarco Engineering $2.09 billion 5.80 $228.31 million N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil $38.90 billion 4.20 $5.83 billion $1.03 25.44

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Spirax-Sarco Engineering.

Profitability

This table compares Spirax-Sarco Engineering and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirax-Sarco Engineering N/A N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil 15.19% 32.33% 16.85%

Risk and Volatility

Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and Industria de Diseño Textil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirax-Sarco Engineering 0 1 0 1 3.00 Industria de Diseño Textil 1 0 0 2 3.00

Dividends

Spirax-Sarco Engineering pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Industria de Diseño Textil pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Industria de Diseño Textil pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Spirax-Sarco Engineering on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food, beverage, oil, gas, chemical, power generation, healthcare, water and wastewater, buildings, mining and precious metal processing, semiconductor, and transport sectors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruña, Spain.

