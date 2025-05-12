Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$80.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEI.UN shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.50 to C$78.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$66.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$59.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.66%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

