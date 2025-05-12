TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$158.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TVK shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$141.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$132.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bankshares raised shares of TerraVest Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$134.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$150.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

TVK stock opened at C$167.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$137.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$124.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of C$67.66 and a twelve month high of C$170.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

