Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) Insider Sells £424,238.67 in Stock

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) insider Gary Morrison sold 382,197 shares of Hostelworld Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.47), for a total value of £424,238.67 ($563,697.41).

Hostelworld Group Stock Performance

Hostelworld Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £166.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSW. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.28) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

Featured Stories

