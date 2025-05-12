Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,254 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 0.8% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $19,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,296.13.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,079.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,118.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,222.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.