Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 96,988 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,469,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,372,000 after purchasing an additional 646,973 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,366,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $72.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

