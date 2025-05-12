LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,447 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of IES by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IES by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IES by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IES by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in IES by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

IES Price Performance

Shares of IES stock opened at $244.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.02. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.55 and a 1 year high of $320.09.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

