Humankind Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,536,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,707,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,668,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,614,000 after purchasing an additional 484,497 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $50.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

