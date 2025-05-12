Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) recently:

5/10/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/8/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/17/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/21/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.8%

KTOS stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,214.16. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,529.40. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,940. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Rovida Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,332,000 after buying an additional 1,728,179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,944,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9,709.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after buying an additional 987,408 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,599,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,201,000 after buying an additional 934,455 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

