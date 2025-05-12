BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.22 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.72) by $1.22, Zacks reports.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $8.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BTAI. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $80.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

