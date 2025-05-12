Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Up 5.1%

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvard Bioscience stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Harvard Bioscience worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBIO shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.