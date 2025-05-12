BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 116.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,307 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in BILL were worth $14,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in BILL by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Price Performance

BILL opened at $44.66 on Monday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,466.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $358.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.85 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on BILL from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

