Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Holdings Boosted by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.27% of Qualys worth $65,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Qualys by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $63,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,502.18. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $636,243.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,757.20. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,669 shares of company stock worth $3,536,541. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $132.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.24. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

