Linden Advisors LP Sells 1,698 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Linden Advisors LP lessened its holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in UL Solutions by 29.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,851 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R grew its holdings in UL Solutions by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in UL Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in UL Solutions by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 235,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,396 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $163,000.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

UL Solutions Price Performance

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $70.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27. UL Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $71.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 44.52% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,194.16. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,285 shares in the company, valued at $649,950. This represents a 17.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $712,064. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on UL Solutions from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UL Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.