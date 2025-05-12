LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Repligen by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Stock Down 3.6%

RGEN stock opened at $123.24 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.97 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Repligen

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.