Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Announces Earnings Results

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $1.90, Zacks reports.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0%

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $39.85 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $30,338.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,719.92. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 91,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $4,086,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,309 shares in the company, valued at $48,836,077.75. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,208 shares of company stock worth $7,974,594. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

