LRT Capital Management LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 13,900.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MarketAxess by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.78.

MarketAxess Stock Up 2.1%

MarketAxess stock opened at $230.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.84 and a 12-month high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.