AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th.

AerCap has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AerCap to earn $11.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of AER opened at $109.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $112.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

AerCap announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

