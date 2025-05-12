LRT Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group makes up about 2.1% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $224.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.98. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $312.56.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by ($0.02). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABG has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABG

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.