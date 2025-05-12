Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th.

Kenvue has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kenvue to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. Kenvue has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $25.17.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVUE. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

