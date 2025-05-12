LRT Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Landstar System comprises 1.5% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 438,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 286,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,275,000 after buying an additional 53,782 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 50,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Landstar System from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $135.56 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.99 and a 1 year high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day moving average is $163.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

