MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 98,845 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,845 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $211,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $82.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

