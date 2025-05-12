FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises 1.1% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,888,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,559,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,008,000 after purchasing an additional 977,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,286,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,131,000 after buying an additional 707,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,088,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,509,000 after buying an additional 685,995 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 762.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 484,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 427,915 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. This trade represents a 12.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.