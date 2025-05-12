LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

BATS GSUS opened at $78.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $84.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average is $79.95.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

