LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,085 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

LRT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 160.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for approximately 1.6% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,795,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,650,000 after acquiring an additional 47,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Generac by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Generac by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Generac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,961,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $121.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.76. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

